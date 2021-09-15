RSS chief to visit Jammu on 3-day visit from Oct 1

Will address ‘Swayamsevaks’ on Oct 3 Online

Likely to meet many prominent personalities



Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 15: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is visiting Jammu on 3-day visit during which he will address ‘Swayamsevaks’ through Online mode on October 3.

This will be first visit of Bhagwat post abrogation of special status of erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh by the Central Government. Abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A was long pending demand of the RSS also besides the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Insiders told the Excelsior that the RSS chief will reach Jammu on October 1 on three-day visit of the region. He will be addressing the ‘Swayamasevaks’ Online through Zoom App at 10.30 am on October 3 in view of COVID guidelines.

Bhagwat is expected to have hectic schedule during three days visit to Jammu and is likely to meet many prominent personalities of different fields over different functions.

“It has been decided that Bhagwat will be addressing the ‘Swayamsevaks’ through Online mode via Zoom App in view of COVID guidelines,” the insiders said.

The RSS chief is expected to have separate meeting with senior RSS functionaries to discuss organizational affairs and further strengthening of the organization in Jammu and Kashmir.

Insiders said security concerns in the country as a whole and Jammu and Kashmir in particular are likely to figure during discussions the RSS chief will have in the wake of Afghanistan’s fall to Taliban and its impact on the Union Territory. There have been concerns among security agencies, both in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the country, about takeover of Afghanistan by Taliban and increasing nexus of China-Pakistan-Taliban.

“Some senior BJP leaders are also likely to call on Bhagwat and discuss with him the coordination between RSS and BJP,” the insiders said, adding that a detailed schedule of the meetings the RSS chief will have during his three days visit to Jammu and Kashmir is being worked out.

The RSS chief’s visit also assumed significance as the BJP has been giving impressions that the Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir could be held shortly though the Delimitation commission is scheduled to submit its report in March 2022.

The RSS had supported the Central Government’s decision to abrogate special status of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the RSS stand on restoration of Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir could figure during Bhagwat’s address to the ‘Swayamsevaks’ and the meetings he will have with different prominent personalities.