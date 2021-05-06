Rohingya girl, doc, 15 women including one from Haryana among 34 die in Jammu

5 COVID victims had taken first dose of vaccine

Spl Secy, SSP, Addl DC, ALC, wife of another SSP test +ve

30 CRPF jawans, 4 from BSF found infected in Udhampur

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, May 6: For the second consecutive day, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 52 COVID-19 casualties and single-day highest 4926 cases. Jammu region accounted for 34 deaths-six more than yesterday-and 1685 cases, the highest in a day so far.

Among 34 COVID fatalities, 15 were women including one from Gurugram, Haryana. Maximum 21 deaths were reported in Jammu district, three each Rajouri and Kathua, two each Samba, Poonch and Udhampur and one in Kishtwar.

Significantly, five fresh COVID victims had already taken first dose of vaccine. A total of six COVID positive persons died at home and were later shifted to hospitals.

Three districts in Jammu region today reported 200 or more COVID positive cases and four others 100 plus.

One-year-old Rohingya girl residing at Narwal succumbed to COVID-19 in the Government Medical College (GMC) today. She was admitted in the GMC for acute abdominal pain and subsequently tested positive for the virus and breathed her last. A 66-year-old doctor hailing from Lower Roop Nagar in Jammu also died of Coronavirus in the GMC today. A 65-year-old woman from Gurugram in Haryana, who had come here, succumbed to COVID-19 in the same hospital. Two other family members of the woman are also in the hospital.

Other deaths in Jammu district include 84-year-old woman from Railway Colony, 72-year-old man from Kunjwani, 52-year-old male from Digiana Camp, 71-year-old from Digiana, 55-year-old from Badyal Kalan Akhnoor, 45-year-old man from Bhagwati Nagar, 41-year-old woman from Talab Tillo, 68-year-old from Patoli Mangotrian, 57-year-old from Purkhoo, 62-year-old from Panjtirthi, 55-year-old female from Digiana, 62-year-old male from Nanak Nagar, 65-year-old female from Nai Basti, 50-year-old woman from Rani Bagh, 65-year-old man from Arnia, 68-year-old male from Preet Nagar, 85-year-old from Kunjwani and 81-year-old woman from Shakti Nagar.

Three deaths in Kathua were reported from Ward No. 3, Ward No. 4 and Hatli Morh while three deaths in Rajouri district occurred in Jawahar Nagar, Nowshera and Kalakote.

Two deaths in Udhampur were reported from Jojra Talab and near Military Hospital while two deaths of Samba took place at Gurha Slathia and Bari Brahmana. Two deaths took place in Poonch and one in Kishtwar.

A Special Secretary in the Civil Secretariat, who is a KAS officer, has been admitted in the GMC Jammu after testing positive for COVID-19. SSP of a district and wife of another SSP also posted as district SP in Jammu region, today tested positive for the virus. Additional DC Kishtwar and Assistant Labour Commissioner Kishtwar have also been found infected.

Thirty CRPF personnel and four BSF jawans today tested positive for Coronavirus in Udhampur, Lt Col Inam Danish Khan, Classified Microbiologist Command Hospital Udhampur said.

Among a total of 1685 positive cases, the highest 617 were reported from Jammu, 232 Rajouri, 200 Kathua, 131 Samba, 124 Poonch, 121 Udhampur, 108 Ramban, 65 Reasi, 51 Doda and 36 in Kishtwar district.

There was no let up in the surge in COVID cases in rural areas with 66 testing positive in Nowshera, 36 Kalakote, 34 Sunderbani, 26 Darhal and 17 Koteranka besides 53 in Rajouri.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Thakur Sher Singh said the positivity rate stood at 6.2 percent. In view of surge in cases, the district administration has declared more areas as micro-Containment Zones in Manjakote, Koteranka, Thanna Mandi, Rajouri, Kalakote, Nowshera and Sunderbani.

At Lakhanpur, the entry point to Jammu and Kashmir in Kathua district, 83 persons tested positive for the virus. They include 30 from Uttar Pradesh, 13 Punjab, 10 Himachal Pradesh, two Rajasthan and one each from New Delhi and Bihar apart from 26 of J&K.

As against 1685 positive cases, 1041 persons recovered from the virus, the maximum 574 in Jammu district, 130 Reasi, 116 Udhampur, 78 Kathua, 57 Ramban, 45 Poonch, 17 each Kishtwar and Doda and seven in Rajouri district.

Jammu region’s Corona cases now stood at 77865 including 14686 active positives and 62111 recoveries while there have been 1068 casualties.

Jammu district has highest 589 casualties in the region followed by 81 in Rajouri, 71 Udhampur, 70 each Doda and Kathua, 67 Samba, 46 Poonch, 30 Ramban, 24 Kishtwar and 20 in Reasi district.

The Union Territory of Ladakh today reported 251 new COVID cases, 182 in Leh and 69 in Kargil district.

The new cases have taken the UT’s Corona count to 14811 including 1494 active positives and 13166 recoveries. There were 151 Corona casualties in Ladakh—107 Leh and 44 in Kargil.