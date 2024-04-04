Riding on development wave, BJP to sweep LS election: Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Apr 3: Riding on the development wave initiated by the Government led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will sweep Lok Sabha election, stated Ravinder Raina, JKUT president, of the party here, today.

Ravinder Raina was addressing a series of public meetings at Kotla Kakryal, Aghar Jitto, Deva Mai, Karna and Kandyar, Katra in Reasi district.

Arvind Gupta, J&K BJP secretary and Prabhari Reasi district, Rohit Dubey, district president, Reasi, Mandal president, Rajiv Shiv, Shashi Gupta constituency convenor, Sarpanch Jarnail Singh, Mani Ram, Som Raj, Aanchal Dogra, Tara Chand, Madan Lal, Deepu, Som Lal, and other leaders of BJP also accompanied the BJP president.

Ravinder Raina, while addressing the meetings said that the Reasi region along with the whole of Jammu & Kashmir, has witnessed unprecedented development under the Union Government led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. With a clear view to further promote the development and the world-class infrastructure in the region, the people have made up their minds to vote for the BJP in this Parliamentary election. Counting upon the development works, he said that the Modi Government has created a network of roads in the whole region, a six-way Express Highway, improved rail connectivity, and improved conditions of electricity, water and public health under the Ayushman Golden Card.

Raina added that the Modi Government has provided free houses to all needy persons without bias, free ration, free education, dignity to women, free gas cylinders and numerous welfare steps for the neglected sections. He said that today, the people across the country are praising Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for his leadership qualities that steered India smoothly out of COVID Pandemic. Today, every Indian is feeling proud for being recognized as person who has his roots in India.

Ravinder Raina further said that Narendra Modi hasn’t taken any leave since he assumed PM office 10 years ago and has continuously served the nation and its people.