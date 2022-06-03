Retd paramilitary forces personnel hold protest, project demands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 3: Retired paramilitary forces personnel held protest and projected their demands here today.

A large number of retired paramilitary forces personnel led by President Retired Central Armed Police Forces Warrior Welfare Association Retd Assistant Commandant Ram Lal Dogra assembled outside Press Club here and held protest. They raised slogans in favour of their demands.

While speaking, Ram Lal Dogra said that the Government is not redressing their long pending demands.

He demanded removal of pay and pension disparity within paramilitary and armed forces, one rank one pension, removal of GST from CPC canteens, establishment of soldier board at district level, separate Kendriya Vidyalaya for children of paramilitary forces, separation of paramilitary forces from CCS rule, removal of new pension scheme and restoration of old pension scheme.

He appealed to the Government to redress the genuine issues of the paramilitary forces personnel so that they have some sigh of relief.