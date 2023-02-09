Respect Gautam Adani For Refusing To Let Adversity Get Better Of Him: Shah Faesal

NEW DELHI, Feb 9: IAS Officer Shah Faesal tweeted in support of embattled Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, saying that he respects the business tycoon for refusing to let adversity get the better of him.

“I respect @gautam_adani for the way he has refused to let adversity get the better of him. I know him as a great human being who is deeply respectful of diversity in the society and wants to see India on the top. I wish him the best as he and his family face this trial by fire,” he said in a tweet on February 7.

Adani has come under fire in recent weeks after US-based short-seller Hindenburg in a report alleged corporate fraud. Since then, the opposition has called for a JPC in the Parliament.

Faesal, who submitted his resignation in January 2019 and floated the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) party, was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act immediately after the abrogation of special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.