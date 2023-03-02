Renovation Of Shankaracharya Temple In J&K’s Reasi To Commence Soon

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Mar 2: Renovation of the Shankaracharya temple in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district will commence soon, an official of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) said on Thursday.

A team of the SMVDSB, including its Chief Executive Officer Anshul Garg and technical experts, visited the temple near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine and reviewed its condition in the presence of local stakeholders.

In addition to renovating the temple, located on the hillock at the eastern side of Katra town, the SMVDSB is aspiring to establish a grand ‘shivling’ there while ensuring that the ecology of the area is not disturbed, Garg said.

The renovation work, which was initiated in 1990 but had to be stopped subsequently owing to several issues, is being spearheaded by the SMVDSB in a bid to develop a religious circuit in Katra and surrounding areas.

“The renovation of the temple will commence soon as per the directions of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and in tune with the aspirations of the local residents,” Garg said.

Sinha, who is also the chairman of the SMVDSB, recently passed directions for rejuvenation and development of the temple complex in the interest of pilgrims and overall development of Katra and adjacent areas.

Garg said the temple would not only act as any other spiritual destination for pilgrims visiting the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi but would also boost the economy of Katra. He said a glimpse of Dogra folk art and culture will also be seen in the construction of the temple complex.

Besides, laying of tiles on the track leading to the temple and the installation of LED lights with poles, the condition of the access road and track leading to the temple will be improved, another board official said.

Basic infrastructure development shall include provision of viewpoints, adequate, safe and clean drinking water, hygienic food, and medical and sanitation facilities, the official said.