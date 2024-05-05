Remove illegal parking

We want to draw the attention of the District Administration Udhampur, and Police Department Udhampur towards illegal parking of two-wheelers in front of Tehsil Office and TSO office Udhampur.

As many people come to the Tehsil and TSO they have to face a lot of problems due to this menace. One can see frequent traffic jams here. Besides, one can also see brawls between commuters and motorists at this place. The chaotic situation is at times quite frustrating especially during hot days.

It is therefore requested that a separate place be identified where two wheelers can be parked safely, and without bothering any one.

K . Kumar

Udhampur

Repairing of T-junction at Roop Nagar Bridge Akhnoor road

This was reference to repairing of T-junction at Roop Nagar bridge Akhnoor road. In context to this, an application duly signed by the counsellor Muthi and other people of this area, was submitted to the General Manager NHIDCL at Shakti Nagar Jammu vide his office Receipt No. 2825 dated. 15-10-2023 for repairing of T-junction at Roop Nagar Bridge Akhnoor road Jammu. I approached the said authority many times and talked verbally also but nothing has been done till date and only assurance as given to the concerned officer. Due to this problem, more accidents are causing at this spot day by day and light 4-wheelers are touching and damaging the bumpers of the vehicles.

So it is highly requested to your good self to take up the matter with higher authorities for doing the work at steep gradient with the gentle/feasible gradient for smooth functioning of vehicles at T-junction.

Rashpal Sharma

(Social Worker)

Muthi Camp, Jammu

Shortage of Rs 10 Postal Orders in Udhampur

After conducting field survey I’ve found that the shortage of Rs 10 Postal Orders in Udhampur Post offices has become troublesome for the general public of Udhampur. If Distt H.Q Udhampur is facing the shortage what could be the scenario in the far flung and hilly pockets of the district. The shortage is a routine affair in Udhampur for unknown reasons. One is compelled to opt for Rs 20 or above Postal order in place of Rs 10. One could fully imagine the peoples problem which needs redressal forthwith.

The concerned higher authorities of Deptt. of Posts should wake up to this reality and see the common masses’ problems they are facing in their day to day life. The Postal Deptt should ensure the sufficient, smooth and uninterrupted flow of basic essential like Rs 10 Postal order down to the branch Post office level in the wide spread Udhampur.

Swatantra Dev Kotwal

Distt Court Complex, Udhampur

Plea to JMC

Inspite of trying lodging a complaint on portal, I failed in view of receipt of OTP. Complaint on phone was attended but directed for other officer who did not respond even on whatsapp. Drain in the lane near mobile tower lane on Patoli Toph road is all caved in and is full of garbage. It needs immediate cleaning and repairing as water is seeping into our walls. Street lights are not working in the lane. Need immediate attention. Concerned safai supervisor has been requested too but to no avail.

Hope our plea is heeded to by the concerned officers, and the matter resolved at the earliest

Ramesh Sadhoo

Patoli Toph

Provide public transport facility in Chhanni Rama

I on behalf of the residents of Chhanni Rama wish to invite kind attention of the concerned authorities towards a long pending demand of public transport facility in Chhanni Rama. It is really very unfortunate that Chhanni Rama situated just about 5 kms from Jammu city is without transport even after a span of over 76 long years of Independence.It is worth highlighting that Chhanni Rama has expanded manifold in last two decades and currently has a population of about eight to ten thousand people. But unfortunately there is no public transport despite the fact that Chhanni Rama is located at a distance of about 5 kms only from the centre of Jammu City/Holy Raghunath Temple.It is pertinent to mention here that transport facility- a bus service from General Bus Stand Jammu to Chowadi via Chhanni Rama- Chhanni Himmat-Deeli started way back in 1975-76 and continued up to mid eighties but later suspended due to the reasons best known to the concerned authorities.Subsequently the facility was restored for a month or so in early 1990s when Matador/ mini bus used to play from Jammu city to Chhanni Himmat via Chhanni Rama but again suspended. Since then there is no public transport facility for the last about three decades. The people residing in Chhanni Rama and its adjoining parts have to walk down a distance of about 1.5 kms so as to avail public transport either from near Wave Mall/ Fruit Mandi or Chhanni Himmat/ Trikuta Nagar.In the absence of the said facility, thousands of school/college going students and the elderly/infirm people have been facing lot of inconvenience especially during scorching harsh summer months and rainy weather.

In view of above cited facts, it is appealed to the concerned authorities to take serious cognizance of the issue and launch e-buses as are plying in many parts of Jammu city and its outskirts.

Lokinder Singh Ravi

Chhanni Rama

Theft cases in Udhampur

I am writing to bring to your attention a pressing issue that has been plaguing our community for the past two years.

Despite the presence of four Senior Superintendents of Police and numerous other senior officers residing in the Green Park Officers Enclave, Udheywala, the area continues to suffer from a significant number of theft cases.

It is disheartening to note that despite the identification of the perpetrators by the police, no substantial action has been taken to curb these crimes effectively. This lack of intervention has led to a sense of insecurity and frustration among the residents.

Numerous FIRs have been registered regarding these incidents, yet the situation remains unchanged. As concerned citizens, we believe it is imperative to shed light on this issue to prompt the authorities to take swift and decisive action.

Vansh Sharma

National Law

University, Sonipat