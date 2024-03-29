Remembering revolutionary Bhagat Singh

By Krishna Jha

The Martyr’s Day we observed on March 23 leads us to sharpen our struggle against the communal fascism threatening India. It is the day when Bhagat Singh, a young man of 23, was hanged by the British colonialists along with his two other comrades. He was not afraid when he was taken to the gallows nor were his two friends, who were awaiting the same fate. Turning into an icon of revolution in his lifetime itself, Bhagat Singh opted for gallows, though only after communicating a message. It was to convey to the countrymen that Socialism was the only way to ensure freedom for the entire humankind, to end exploitation of man by man, and to usher in the new construct based on scientific principles. It could be done only after power came to the masses and their representatives. One of his famous quotes from prison was, “…the struggle in India would continue as long as handful of exploiters go on exploiting the labour of common people for their own ends. It matters little whether these exploiters are purely British Capitalists or British and Indian alliance or purely Indian.”

Bhagat Singh, a leader of Hindustan Socialist Republican Association, party of National Revolutionaries as they were called, had opted for the path of scientific socialism and was keen along with some of his other comrades to have a dialogue with the communists. They had found them sympathetic as both were moving towards the same goal. They even wanted to have some sort of united front with them. The idea was communists would organise the masses and unleash movement. The HSRA was to be its armed section. But the initiative could not move further as it was realised that for the communists, armed action by individuals was considered harmful to the movement. But both in their own ways strived for socialism.

Socialism was something the colonialists could never agree with, and yet there was the world wide impact of Great October revolution. The rulers were keen to separate the masses from the Communist influence. The result was soon there as the newspapers carried headlines announcing the arrest of communist and trade union leaders all over the country. PC Joshi, then a student in the Allahabad University and a Youth League leader, was arrested. His arrest set aflame the anger of students and a huge protest demonstration was unleashed by them.

The countrywide arrest of communists and huge protest by the youth impacted Bhagat Singh and his comrades. They had realized that colonialists were brazenly trying to crush the movement itself as the leaders were all kept in jail. It was imperialist attack against a cause which was shared by the group Bhagat Singh belonged to. Soon the protest was launched directed against the imperialist policy of spreading terror among people and also against the illusive policy of presenting a benevolent face to people.

It could not last long. On April 8, 1929, the government brought the Trade Dispute Bill against the working class despite the majority of the members of the Central Assembly opposing it. Bhagat Singh wrote the Red Pamphlet as it was called, on behalf of Hindustan Socialist Republican Association, and signed in the name of Balraj, attacking it in bold and clear terms. Soon bomb was exploded in the official benches in the Central Assembly. The action was not to hurt anyone. The explosion filled the hall with smoke. As the visibility returned, the floor was seen strewn with the copies of the pamphlet. Bhagat Singh and Batukeswar Dutt, who had ample time to escape, preferred to get arrested. They had wanted to speak to the nation using the court as platform.

Bhagat Singh believed that the contributions made by the HSRA towards ensuring the success of the movement would ensure that free India became socialist India.

Always passionately fond of studying, Bhagat Singh spent most of his time in prison reading socialist literature. He was also an avowed atheist. In his first piece published in June, 1928 issue of ‘Kirti’, a journal brought out by freedom fighter Sohan Singh Josh, he wrote, “…Our country is unique where six crores of its citizens are called untouchables and their mere touch defiles the upper castes. Gods get enraged if they enter the temple…We claim to be spiritual country, but hesitate to accept equality of all human beings…”

It was a time when there was the Sholapur uprising, Peshawar upheaval, the heroic stand of Garhwali soldiers led by Chandra Singh and many others. There were discussions among the comrades in prison and the result was he started cherishing the Soviet Union along with his comrades. Many among them had joined the Communist Party of India after their release including Ajoy Ghosh who later emerged as one of the most brilliant general secretaries of the CPI.

In October 1930, the trial began and lasted for five months. Finally the judgment came as Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdeo were sentenced to death, seven to transportation for life, others to long terms of imprisonment.

It was a time when every protest, meeting or rally began with the slogan of “Bhagat Singh Zindabad”. There was also “Inquilab Zindabad”, the slogan he had been the one to replace “Bande Mataram” as the slogan of the national movement. His name was on the lips of millions, his image in every young man’s heart. When the death sentence was carried out, Bhagat Singh was barely 24.

In his life time itself, Bhagat Singh had started symbolizing enthusiasm, courage and aspirations of all those struggling for the freedom of the country, and also those who were not able to actively take part in it. He sacrificed his life to liberate the country, fighting against the barbaric imperialist rule. He had a dream to build all people’s state, free and humane. (IPA Service)