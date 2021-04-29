Reliance Foundation to Provide Free COVID Treatment at Upcoming 1,000-bed Facility in Gujarat

New Delhi: Reliance Foundation on Wednesday said it is setting up a 1,000-bed COVID-19 care facility with oxygen supply in Jamnagar, Gujarat where all services will be provided free of cost.

A 400-bed COVID care facility will be up and running at Government Dental College & Hospital in Jamnagar within a week. Thereafter, another 600-bed facility will be made operational at another location in Jamnagar within the next two weeks, the foundation said in a statement.

“As India fights the second wave of COVID, we are committed to helping in every way we can. Additional healthcare facilities are one of the most critical needs of the hour. Reliance Foundation is setting up a 1000-bedded hospital with Oxygen for COVID patients in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The first phase of 400 beds will be ready within a week, and the other 600 beds in another week. The hospital will provide quality care free of cost,” Nita M Ambani, founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said.

Dhanraj Nathwani, Group President at Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), said all the necessary manpower, medical support, equipment and other disposable items will be arranged by Reliance. The state government will coordinate in ensuring that the hospital is staffed with doctors and nursing staff. The hospital will provide relief to people living in Jamnagar, Khambhalia, Dwarka, Porbandar and other regions of Saurashtra, he added. “Reliance Foundation has been standing shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with our fellow Indians since the beginning of this outbreak. We will continue to work tirelessly to save precious lives. Together we can, and we will win this fight,” Nita Ambani said.

Responding to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s request, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani has directed the company officials to build the 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital with oxygen in Jamnagar, according to a separate release issued by the state government.. (Agency)