Reinvent Your Wooden Furniture with Berger Imperia Gold

Here’s how you can transform your wooden furniture with Berger Imperia Gold.

The finish gives your wooden furniture a luxurious look. Today, there’s so much more than you can do than simply varnishing. If you’ve always wanted to give that old bookcase, wardrobe, or wooden chest of drawers a colourful twist, Berger Paints wood polish can help you convert them into bespoke pieces.

Upcycling wooden furniture with great finishing could be one of the best ways to create a focal point in any room. They could be a stand-out piece or blend in with the rest of your décor. For instance, if your walls are painted in neutral shades from the ‘French Grey’ family, you could choose bolder tones in your wood finish to bring warmth and character to your room.

Berger Imperia Gold Luxury Polyurethane is one of the best finishes for wooden furniture because it offers dual benefits of protection as well as imparts bright colours with crystal clear hues that help your woodwork to stand out. Made with Superior Italian PU technology, Imperia Gold is equipped with UV stabilisers that prevent yellowing on exposure to sunlight, Plasticizers that makes the coating flexible & prevents hair-like cracking, Silicones evade rains & has antimicrobial properties that kill 99.9% germs & prevents algal/fungal growth.

A Guide to Renovating Old Wooden Furniture

Your old wooden furniture may be antiques or prized pieces that you want to cherish forever. It’s best to leave their renovation to experts.

Here are some of the things experienced professionals will do for the best results:

Surface Preparation 1: Scrap off the entire old coating & substrate underneath has to be exposed.

Surface Preparation 2: Apply Berger WoodKeeper Fill-O-Dent to fill in any dents, scratches and surface imperfections (if any).

Surface Preparation 3: Apply Imperia Epoxy Block Primer which prevents leaching & thereby improves adhesion of coating & takes care of non-drying problems as well.

This is followed by the Berger Imperia Gold White Sealer application. Its job is to fill up the wooden pores & provide an opaque white base coat for topcoat application. Minimum 2 coats are required with intermediate sanding of each coat

Finally, apply tinted Imperia Gold Topcoats (tinting to be done based on shades selected from Imperia Gold RAL K7 shade card or Imperia Gold Classic Range Book). Minimum 2 coats are required with intermediate sanding of the 1st top coat, not the final coat.

Use of Sealer

The basic function of the sealer is to close the wooden pores & make the surface smooth & ideal for topcoat application. Here since we are going to get a pigmented finish, hence Imperia Gold White Sealer has to be selected. Minimum 2 coats are to be applied with Spray Gun with intermediate sanding to be done for each coat. Each coat takes around 1.5 – 2 hrs to dry.

Choosing the Tinted Topcoat

Made with Superior Italian PU technology, Berger Imperia Gold offers 5 tinting bases :

Clear Matt & Gloss -> For dark and mid-tone shades.

White Matt & Gloss -> For Light and Pastel shades.

Metallics – For Metallic Shades.

Minimum 2 coats are to be applied with Spray Gun with intermediate sanding to be done for the 1st top coat, final coat doesn’t need any sanding. Each coat takes around 1.5 – 2 hrs to dry.

Imperia Gold tinting machine offers over 650+ shades to choose from. Refer to the Berger door wood colour chart to make a decision. For instance, if the colour on your walls is a deep and rich tone, like Azure Green, you could consider a pale colour for the furniture. This will bring an element of contrast and add freshness to the décor. You can also choose a metallic finish.

Give your wooden furniture a new lease on life with the most suitable polishing and finishing. With Berger Paints Express Painting services, a team of trained and certified professionals will take care of the entire process for you. They will ensure speed and efficacy to give you the best results.