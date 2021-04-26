Regularisation and promotion of teachers

Not only clearing a backlog of decades, not only conceding to a long pending demand, not only ”equipping” various schools with respective Heads but also providing a psychological relief to many who in the process of long wait attained superannuation, as many as 1227 personnel working in Education Department for long time having been promoted but not “regularised” (the term used for confirming) and those eligible for promotion but not promoted and vice -versa , the concerned personnel in the Education Department have finally been given their due. We congratulate the beneficiaries , the Principals and the Sr. lecturers not as much for the promotion and ”regularisation” in as for their long ordeal ranging over more than two decades, having come to an end which was there on account of a worst red-tape and the malaise of reluctance in taking timely decisions this way or that way. In this connection, Secretary School Education Department is reported to have taken an initiative which resulted in the resolution of an issue which had been in the tossing for years together. This all has paved the way for schools to be with their Heads – Principals and other ranks, as also expectations for better and dedicated performance by all the promotees and regularised.