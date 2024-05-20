Regional parties neglecting crucial public issues: Azad

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, May 19: Former Chief Minister and Chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Ghulam Nabi Azad, today criticized regional parties for neglecting crucial public issues in their election campaigns.

While addressing public meetings during a roadshow in Bijbehara area of Anantnag today, Azad expressed his discontent with the current political discourse, stating that these parties claim the election is not about fundamental issues like water and electricity.

“Why are these parties contesting elections if they are not addressing the real problems faced by the people?” Azad questioned.

“Are they here to exploit the innocent people once again?” He highlighted the pressing concerns that affect everyday life, noting a significant rise in electricity bills, lack of water facilities in rural areas, increasing unemployment, and the growing problem of drug abuse among youth. He emphasized that young people are forced to compete with outsiders for jobs, further exacerbating their struggles.

“Why are these critical issues not part of the election agenda?” Azad asked. He urged the electorate to demand accountability and focus on real solutions to the challenges they face daily.

“It has become their habit to fool Kashmiris. For years they fooled them with self-rule and autonomy, and now they are fooling them with Article 370. I want to ask them, if you are serious about Article 370, why didn’t you file an appeal in the Supreme Court? Why didn’t you speak in Parliament? Do you expect BJP or Congress to restore Article 370? They don’t even talk about it anymore. In fact, many Congress leaders, including sitting MPs and Chief Ministers, supported BJP on Article 370, and even many opposition parties like AAP and others. Now you expect them to get Article 370 back? They haven’t put it in their manifesto. I promise if we come to power, we will pass the land and job protection law.”

He further claimed that DPAP will pass laws to protect land and jobs for the people of the region. “We will take concrete steps to ensure the rights and well-being of our citizens.”

Azad urged the people to support his candidate, Advocate Saleem Parray, in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He assured the electorate that Saleem Parray is committed to raising their issues and demands in Parliament.

He further emphasized his commitment to empowering young leaders and giving young Kashmiris the opportunity to represent their communities. “I have given the opportunity to these young leaders to stand up for their people,” he stated.

Among others who were present on the occasion included Adv Saleem Parray candidate, Salman Nizami, Mufti Sarwar and others.