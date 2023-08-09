Redevelopment of Jammu, Udhampur, Budgam Rly Stns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the redevelopment of the Jammu, Udhampur and Budgam Railway Stations in Jammu and Kashmir. A massive outlay has been assured for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations. The redevelopment plans for these stations are inspired by local historical and architectural landmarks, such as the Raghunath temple in Jammu. The redevelopment of these railway stations aims to combine modern facilities with the preservation of the country’s heritage.

The current Jammu Railway Station was made operational in the mid-seventies, and subsequent modernizations, including track doubling and electrification, took place. This station holds great importance due to pilgrim traffic, especially for the Shri Mata Vaishno Deviji pilgrimage. However, inadequate facilities like overcrowded waiting rooms, insufficient toilets, and missing amenities hinder the passenger experience. Meticulous planning and execution can contribute to an improved travel experience, boost local tourism, and serve broader strategic interests in the region.

Currently, the Jammu Railway Station serves more than half of the one crore pilgrims who visit the revered Shri Mata Vaishno Devi ji shrine. Despite the increasing number of pilgrims each year, the station’s infrastructure and essential amenities have remained unchanged. With the recent announcement from Prime Minister Modi, the Jammu Station will also undergo a much-needed comprehensive upgrade rather than just a superficial makeover. This upgrade should encompass vital improvements such as the development of adequate parking facilities, efficient tourist information counters, and well-maintained lounges-amenities that are readily available at numerous other railway stations. There are plans to relocate the current oil dumping depot located adjacent to the Jammu Railway Station. Additionally, some platforms are currently reserved for goods trains, which are also planned to be shifted to Bari Brahmana. The aim is to create enough space at the Jammu Railway Station for further expansion and modernization.

The same is true of the Udhampur Railway Station, which has experienced reduced utilisation since the establishment of the Katra Railway Station. However, Udhampur holds strategic significance for being the headquarters of the Northern Command of the Indian Army. The proposed upgrade would undoubtedly enhance the experience of our dedicated army personnel, making it more convenient, hassle-free, and noteworthy. Considering Udhampur’s substantial growth, a well-maintained railway station is crucial to cater to the increased demands of the region.

Similarly, Budgam stands as the primary railway station in the valley, but there are exciting prospects on the horizon. Plans are underway to establish a robust rail connection between Kashmir and the rest of the country, with expectations that this project will reach completion by the end of this year or the next. This development is set to transform the Jammu-Srinagar railway section into a vibrant hub, attracting tourists who seek to immerse themselves in the natural splendour of Jammu and Kashmir while also marvelling at remarkable engineering feats such as the Chenab’s highest railway bridge and intricate tunnels.

Considering the impending advancements, it becomes imperative to enhance the existing railway stations along this route. By undertaking these much-needed upgrades, we can significantly enhance the comfort and convenience of the tourist experience. This elevated level of service is likely to create a positive ripple effect as delighted tourists share their remarkable encounters through word of mouth. This, in turn, has the potential to attract a higher influx of tourists to the captivating landscapes of Jammu and Kashmir.

In light of the increased spending capacity among our fellow countrymen, tourists are now more discerning when it comes to planning their travel experiences. They meticulously assess all facets of their journey, with a keen focus on the quality of the facilities provided. As such, the renovation and modernization of the existing railway stations hold the potential to leave an indelible mark on travellers, enhancing their overall perception of the region and compelling them to choose Jammu and Kashmir as their preferred destinations.