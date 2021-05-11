Reasi Police switch over to digital investigation

*ADGP distributes scooties for women policing

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 11: ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh visited District Reasi and conducted a review of Crime and Criminals Tracking Network System (CCTNS) project.

He also appreciated the efforts of district Police Reasi to successfully digitalize all the under investigation cases on CCTNS.

Whole investigation process which includes seven Integrated Investigation Forms (IIFs), documents of final reports and case diaries of investigated cases have been digitalized and uploaded on the portal. Legacy data of general village crime information, village crime details, writ petition details, sex offenders’ information, drug peddlers’ information, details of arms license and other relevant information have also been digitalized by all the Police Stations of District Reasi.

In first phase of switching over to CCTNS, manual daily diary was closed at Police Stations and was activated online at server of CCTNS portal.

By burning mid night oil, teams of officers consisting of technology savvy Probationary Sub Inspectors and experienced NGOs of Reasi Police used typed as well as scanned data related to investigation of cases and other registers of the police stations for uploading on CCTNS server of police stations.

Simultaneously all server data of police stations has been synchronised with the server of CCTNS State Data Centre Jammu through Sync Utility Tool being run at all Police Stations regularly.

Reasi Police under the stewardship of SSP Reasi Shailender Singh is among first district to achieve this feat in Jammu and Kashmir, the biggest and latest Union Territory of India.

Station House Officers and Muharar-ASI/Head Constables of Police Stations kept providing all logistics and moral support including arrangements of mid-night tea-coffee for officers working on CCTNS during their shift hours.

Parallel technical support was provided by Inspector Raghu Raj Incharge of CCTNS Reasi.

ADGP Jammu appreciated the efforts of Reasi Police for achieving this feat in CCTNS project, also instructed that it’s still a challenge to carry on the investigation with digital tools in future for which more efforts needs to be applied.

“Refresher courses for old investigating officers should be held in DPL Reasi. Computer as well as English and Urdu typing courses shall be started in DPL at the earliest”, he added.

Later on ADGP Jammu Zone also conducted a review of efforts of Reasi Police to contain the surge in cases of COVID-19 and distributed seven scooties among women police officers of District Reasi in a simple ceremony while following COVID protocol.