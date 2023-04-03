Rashmi Singh Felicitates Officers, Officials Of STD; Asks Officers To Maintain Integrity Of Tax System

JAMMU, Apr 3: Commissioner State Taxes Department (STD), J&K, Dr. Rashmi Singh today remarked that the Department has created an ecosystem, where it acts as a facilitator as well as an awareness generator, adding that revenue augmentation can only be achieved through consistent efforts both at level of jurisdictional circles as well as enforcement wings.

The Commissioner made these remarks during the felicitation ceremony of officers and officials of State Taxes Department (STD) at Excise & Taxation Complex, Railhead here for their exceptional performance and special efforts in detecting cases of GST evasion and subsequent realization of tax and penalty from the evaders, thereby making significant contributions to J&K’s revenue collection.

While congratulating the officers and officials for their outstanding achievements, Dr. Singh appreciated their hard work and dedication towards duties. She emphasized that there is a need to continue with their efforts in future also to maintain the integrity of the tax system and ensure that J&K’s revenue collection targets are met.

The Commissioner said that the department is in the process of strengthening its human resource through a process of regular training and workshops of the staff as well as knowledge sharing with the different states. She added that “KAR-TAVYA” -a tax awareness initiative recently launched by the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha needs to be carried forward through continuous awareness making tax compliance a norm among the public.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Commissioner State Taxes (Administration & Enforcement), Jammu, Namrita Dogra highlighted the achievements of the department stating that J&K registered a substantial increase in the tax revenue for financial year 2022-23 due to the concrete efforts of officers and officials. She added that a number of steps have been taken by the department for strengthening of tax mechanism like setting up of Zonal Convergence Forums, GST Suvidha Kendra, Audit Wing and Special Investigation Unit (SIU) to ensure revenue augmentation through Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence.

During the felicitation ceremony, the officers and officials were presented with cash awards under the reward scheme of the government. The reward scheme recognizes the efforts of officers and officials who detect cases of tax evasion and contribute significantly to the State’s revenue collection.

The awardees expressed their gratitude towards the Department and pledged to continue their efforts towards maintaining the highest standards of integrity and professionalism in carrying out their duties.

