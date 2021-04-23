Ranjan Thakur appointed nodal officer of J-K’s logistic coordination committee

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday appointed Ranjan Prakash Thakur, the principal secretary to the government, Industries and Commerce Department, as nodal officer of the Logistic Coordination Committee for integrated development of the logistic sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, commissioner secretary to the government, in an order said that the principal secretary of government shall be the nodal officer of the logistic coordination committee.

“It is hereby ordered that Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department shall be the Nodal Officer for integrated development of logistic sector in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. By order of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir,” reads the order. (KNO)