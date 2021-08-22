Rakshabandhan celebrated with traditional fervour

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 22: Rakshabandhan, the festival of brother-sister bond, was celebrated today with traditional fervor across Jammu and Kashmir amid videos of locals tying Rakhis to security personnel going viral on social media.

To mark the occasion, women and girls tied Rakhis around wrist of their brothers, who promised to protect the sisters from all the problems in life.

Soldiers and Paramilitary personnel posted far away from home along the Line of Control and International Border in the Jammu region, celebrated Rakshabandhan as school girls and women tied them Rakhis to mark the festival of brother-sister bond.

‘Bharat Raksha Parv’ was organised at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Group Headquarters in Jammu where Rakhis were tied on the wrists of officers and jawans, and tilak was applied to their forehead by visitors, who also prayed for their long life.

Girls of the National Cadet Corps’ group at the Government Degree College in Bhaderwah in Doda district tied Rakhis to soldiers at an Army camp.

In a video, a girl, who tied a Rakhi to a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at a camp along the India-Pakistan border in Samba district, was heard saying: “Today, we are celebrating the festival depicting brother-sister bond with our jawans, who are miles away from their families guarding the borders of the country.” “The purpose of our visit was to make sure that jawans do not feel that their sisters are not with them on this important day,” the girl said.

“We are thankful to our sisters who joined us in the celebrations and made us feel at home despite being away from our families,” a BSF officer said.

Local Muslim girls tied Rakhis to Army jawans near the Line of Control in Mendhar in Poonch district.

At Ved Mandir Bal Ashram, the inmate girls tied Rakhis to inmate boys. Reports said that residents of Adarsh Colony in Udhampur district set an example of communal harmony with Hindus and Muslims celebrating the festival together. A number of Hindu women tied Rakhis to their Muslim neighbours, while a Muslim woman also knotted the sacred thread to a Hindu.

As kite flying on Rakshabandhan is an important part of celebrations in Jammu, kites of different colours and size were seen flying from dawn to dusk.