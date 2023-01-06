Rajouri Sports Society Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Jan 6: A public delegation of Rajouri Sports Society met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here today.

The delegation led by Shafqat Mir, Chairman, Rajouri Sports Society raised several issues of public importance with the Lt Governor, besides promotion of special sports initiatives in the area for active youth engagement and better channelisation of their energies.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the delegation and issued directions to the concerned officers for the redressal of the genuine issues.