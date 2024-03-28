Rains Lash Plains Of Kashmir, More In Offing: MeT

Srinagar, Mar 28: Kashmir plains were lashed by light rain, while the Meteorological Department has predicted fairly widespread light to moderate rain and snow over Jammu and Kashmir during the next 48 hours.

The MeT said on Thursday the weather will remain generally cloudy with the possibility of fairly widespread light to moderate rain in plains and snow in higher reaches during the next two days.

Intermittent light rain or snow in a few places is also expected on March 31. The weather will generally remain dry from April 1 to 5.

The erratic weather may also cause disruption of surface transport over important passes, the MeT office said and advised travellers and tourists to plan their trip accordingly, particularly during March 30.

It has also advised farmers to suspend farm operations from March 27 to March 31.

There is a possibility of landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones during the above period. Thunderstorms and lighting activity, with the possibility of hailstorms and gusty winds, can also occur during March 27–30.

Srinagar received 0.1mm of rainfall, Qazigund 1.6mm, Pahalgam 4.4mm, Kupwara 2.0mm, Kokernag 0.6mm, and Gulmarg 3.4mm during the past 24 hours until 0830 hours on Thursday.

Amid cloud cover, the night temperature in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir Valley further improved, recorded at 3–5 degrees Celsius above normal, while the day temperature also remained 5–6 degrees Celsius above normal on the previous day.

Srinagar had a low of 9.8 degree Celsius against the 9.5 degree Celsius recorded during the intervening nights of Wednesday and Thursday. It was 3.7 degree Celsius above normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir during this period of the season.

The tourist hot spot of Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district recorded a low of 5.0 degree Celsius against the 1.6 degree Celsius the previous night, while the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district settled at 2.0 degree Celsius against the 3.0 degree Celsius recorded a day ago, the MeT office said. (AGENCIES)