Rain, Snow Likely In Jammu And Kashmir For Two Days

SRINAGAR, March 21: Rain/snow is likely in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 48 hours, MeT office said on Thursday.

As the sky is overcast with clouds, the MeT department said there would be rain/snow at many places in J&K during the next 48 hours.

Inclement weather with thunder, lightning and gusty winds is likely in the plains of Kashmir and Jammu divisions during this period.

Srinagar recorded 9.9 degree Celsius , Gulmarg 3.2 and Pahalgam 3 as the minimum temperature on Thursday.

In Ladakh region, Leh town had witnessed 1.9 degree C, Kargil minus 4.2 and Drass minus 5 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city registered 18.4 degree C, Katra 16.1, Batote 11.6, Bhaderwah 5 and Banihal 9 as the minimum temperature. (AGENCIES)