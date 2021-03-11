Railways ensures 100 pc compliance of payment of minimum wages to contract workers through Shramik Kalyan Portal

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways has ensured 100 per cent compliance of payment of minimum wages to contract workers through e-application Shramik Kalyan Portal, the Ministry of Railways informed on Thursday.

Indian Railway Shramik Kalyan e-application has been developed and launched on October 1 2018.

“E-Application ensures the compliance of provisions of the Minimum Wages Act and also ensures that contractual workers working in Indian Railways get their rightful due by enforcing the contractors to regularly upload wage payment data into e-application. This helps Railways as Principal Employer, to keep vigil over wages disbursed by contractors to contract workers,” read the release.

“As of March 9, a total of 15,812 contractors and a total of 3,81,831 contract workers are registered on this portal. Along with this, a total of 48,312 no. of letter of acceptance (LOA), Rs 3,49, 590 lakhs (More than Rs 3495 crores) wage amount and about 6 crores man-days are also registered on this portal across Indian Railways,” it said.

The ministry said all Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) working under the Ministry of Railways are also using this e-application.

“The Portal enables all the contractors of different units of Railways i.e., divisions, workshops, PUs, PSUs to register themselves on e-application and subsequently add Work Orders issued by different Railway units to them,” said the release.

The contractors have to create a profile of each contract worker engaged by him for the work and update the wages provided to him on regular basis.

“There are checks in the portal to ensure that wages paid by the contractors conform to Minimum Wages fixed by the Government of India from time to time. Railways’ bill passing authorities, before passing the contractors’ bills, have to check whether the contract workers wage data have been uploaded by the contractor on e-application or not. For ensuring compliance of the same, necessary changes have also been made in the contract conditions,” said the Ministry.

“Provision is available in the e-application to generate ID of the contract worker and also to send SMS from time to time about wages paid to him and contribution made to EPF and ESIC,” read the release. (Agency)