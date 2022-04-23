Railway Protection Force officer succumbs to injuries

SRINAGAR : A Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer who was wounded in a militant attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district recently succumbed to injuries in a Srinagar hospital on Saturday morning, officials said.

On April 18, militants attacked unarmed RPF personnel outside Kakapora Railway Station in which Head Constable Surinder Kumar was killed and Assistant Sub-Inspector Devraj Kumar was critically wounded.

Officials said Dev Raj succumbed to his injuries this morning.

“At around 4.30 am he lost the battle of life, they said.

A purported CCTV footage of the Monday evening attack showed the two RPF personnel sitting outside a tea stall at the Kakapora Railway Station and the lone attacker firing indiscriminately at the duo.

After the shooting the attacker was seen running from the site. (AGENCIES)