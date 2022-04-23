SRINAGAR : A Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer who was wounded in a militant attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district recently succumbed to injuries in a Srinagar hospital on Saturday morning, officials said.
On April 18, militants attacked unarmed RPF personnel outside Kakapora Railway Station in which Head Constable Surinder Kumar was killed and Assistant Sub-Inspector Devraj Kumar was critically wounded.
Officials said Dev Raj succumbed to his injuries this morning.
“At around 4.30 am he lost the battle of life, they said.
A purported CCTV footage of the Monday evening attack showed the two RPF personnel sitting outside a tea stall at the Kakapora Railway Station and the lone attacker firing indiscriminately at the duo.
After the shooting the attacker was seen running from the site. (AGENCIES)
Railway Protection Force officer succumbs to injuries
SRINAGAR : A Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer who was wounded in a militant attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district recently succumbed to injuries in a Srinagar hospital on Saturday morning, officials said.