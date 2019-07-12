Pvt Member Bill to designate Pak as state sponsor of terrorism introduced in LS

By
Daily Excelsior
-

NEW DELHI: A private members bill which seeks to designate Pakistan a state sponsor of terrorism was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Sanjay Jaiswal (BJP) introduced the bill “to designate Pakistan as state sponsor of terrorism.”

No discussion took place on the bill.

Altogether 44 private member bills were introduced in the Lower House. (AGENCIES)

