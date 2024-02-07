Punjab Police Arrests Three Terror Associates

Chandigarh, Feb 7: Three associates of terrorists Lakhbir Singh Landa and Harwinder Singh Rinda have been arrested in Punjab, a top police officer said on Wednesday.

While Landa is based in Canada, Rinda is based in Pakistan.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the Anti-Gangster Task Force of the Punjab Police also recovered two pistols and 10 cartridges from their possession.

“In a major breakthrough, #AGTF Punjab has arrested 3 associates (Jobanjit Singh @ Joban, Bikramjit Singh @ Bikka & Kulwinder Singh @ Kala) of terrorists #Canada-based Lakbir Landa & #Pak-based Harwinder Rinda,” Yadav said in a post.

Joban was wanted for offences committed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the Arms Act and the IT Act and had remained absconding for long.

“Joban and Bikka were also wanted in more than one IPC 307 (attempt to murder) cases,” said Yadav.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were carrying out criminal activities on the directions of their foreign handlers,” Yadav added. (AGENCIES)