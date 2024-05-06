Punjab | BSF Recovers Broken Drone From Harvested Field In Amritsar

Amritsar, May 6: The BSF has recovered a drone in broken condition from a harvesting field adjacent to the village Ratan Khurd in Amritsar District on Sunday, officials said.

“On May 5, the BSF intelligence wing shared information regarding the presence of a drone in a harvested wheat field in the border area of district Amritsar. Responding immediately, carried out an extensive search operation in the suspected area,” the BSF said in a press release.

The BSF further said that the troops recovered one drone in broken condition in a harvesting field.

“During the search, at about 04:50 pm on the same day, the troops recovered one drone in broken condition in a harvested field adjacent to the village Ratan Khurd in Amritsar District,” the BSF further said.

The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic.

In its statement, the BSF said “The reliable input and dutiful BSF troops again successfully recovered a drone sent by its handlers from across the border.” (Agencies)