PTI moves to IHC on ECP decision on party funding

Islamabad, Mar 26: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Friday moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to dismiss its applications for keeping the disgruntled party member out of the foreign funding case and for seeking confidentiality of its funding sources.

PTI secretary general and federal minister Asad Umar filed a petition before the IHC to challenge the March 15 decision of the commission, as reported by Dawn.

The ECP had earlier rejected the PTI’s pleas seeking to keep Akbar S Babar, the disgruntled founding member of the PTI out of the foreign funding proceedings and for not sharing the documents requisitioned through the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) with him. Mr Babar had filed the foreign funding case in November 2014.

In his petition, the PTI secretary general said the ECP had been briefed in detail about reasons for keeping the complainant out of its proceedings and not sharing the record, including details obtained from State Bank of Pakistan.

But, he said, the ECP failed to appreciate the real issue in the matter, which was contained in the report of the [ECP] Scrutiny Committee, Dawn reported.

