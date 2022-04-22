Provide raw material to Jammu cement units

When it is the question of the livelihood of as many as over 4000 individuals and dependent families which is vastly jeopardised of getting adversely affected to the extent of imminent closure of the entities they have been working in for years, among all other ancillary effects, it must top the priorities of all concerned to address the issue as early as possible. There are several cement factories operating in Jammu division numbering 28 of them, 14 in Kathua and 7 in Samba alone which are facing problems of the main raw material that of lime stones which come from the mines of Kashmir, the supply of which for quite some time has been irregular, erratic and now almost stopped. There are likewise many cement factories functioning in Kashmir valley which are reported to be engaged in their normal production.

It all has happened due to the total apathy of the UT Government like by imposing new rules and regulations as a result of which it has become difficult to obtain the stuff from the private miners engaged in the lime stone trade. Importing the stuff from other states like the HP, Rajasthan etc entails problems of cost inputs which pushes up the sale price affecting sales due to the component of cost difference as compared to other brands available in the market. Again, how can and how long can the owners of such troubled cement units continue to pay to their workers when the units were almost closed. It is a serious question and gives a jolt to the claims and initiatives of the UT Government to promote industrial environment in Jammu and Kashmir. We would not like to go into more intricacies of the issue involved, nor rule out something being fishy there all about but would strongly urge the authorities to ensure at least those cement units which are in the business for years in Jammu division may be saved from getting closed sine die rather permanently let alone talk about opening new and ensuring some more people found means to earn livelihood.