Proud Of J&K Police For Its Sacrifices To Defend Country’s Sovereignty: LG Sinha

JAMMU, August 14: Lauding Jammu and Kashmir Police for its sacrifices in defending the sovereignty of the country, the Union Territory’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said he is proud of the force.

“Proud of bravery and sacrifices made by Jammu and Kashmir Police in defending the sovereignty of the country. Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra, Shaurya Chakra and 257 police gallantry medals to JKP at the forefront of fight against terrorism is commendable,” Sinha said on Twitter.

The LG’s remarks came after Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel were awarded gallantry awards including Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra on the eve of Independence Day.

He said Assistant Sub-Inspector Babu Ram has been selected for this year’s Ashok Chakra award (posthumous), Constable Altaf Hussain Bhat for Kirti Chakra (posthumous) and Special Police Officer (SPO) Shahbaz Ahmad for Shaurya Chakra (posthumous) for their acts of bravery, valour and selfless sacrifice for the motherland. (Agencies)