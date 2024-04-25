Property Of 4 Terrorist Handlers Operating From Pak Attached In J&K’s Handwara

SRINAGAR, Apr 25: Acting tough against the wanted local terrorists based in Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir Police has launched a special drive against the absconders/ wanted terrorists and as part of this drive properties of 04 terrorist handlers who were declared as proclaimed offenders by the orders of Court was attached on the orders of Court, by Police District Handwara.

These absconders/proclaimed offenders have exfiltrated to Pakistan or Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in 1990s or in first after 2000 and are presntly in the Pakistan or PoK. Since then, they are continuously involved in handling terrorists and reviving and spreading terrorism in Handwara and other areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the prescribed procedure (1)land measuring ten (10) Marlas at Kralgund belonging to proclaimed offender Mumtaz Ahmad Khwaja Son of Mohammad Subhan Khwaja resident of Kralgund,(2) land measuring 16-3/4 Marlas belonging to Lateef Ahmad Bhat Son of Abdul Rehman Bhat Resident of Badra Payeen,(3) land measuring 01 Kanal and 2 Marlas at Ashipora belonging to Mushtaq Ahmad Mir Son of Mohammad Sultan Mir Resident of Ashpora and(4) land measuring 01 Kanal at Khaipora belonging to Ghulam Nabi Ganai son of Ghulam Rasool Ganai resident of Khaipora, Qaziabad was attached by Police District Handwara on the orders of the Court.

These terrorists are also involved in different cases of Police District Handwara and are actively trying to revive and run the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides these four, 51 persons of Jammu and Kashmir nationals who have exfiltrated to Pakistan/Pak Occupied Kashmir for illegal arms training and are operating from there have also been declared as Proclaimed offenders by the Court.The action is also being contemplated against them under law.