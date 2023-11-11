Projects to be inaugurated/launched by PM in final stage of discussions

Admn engaged in giving final touches

Works to run into hundreds of crores

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Nov 11: Number of projects to be launched and inaugurated in Jammu and Kashmir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Union Territory after completion of Assembly election process in five States are under discussions at high-level both within the UT as well as national level.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during his stay in New Delhi is also expected to discuss a host of issues pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir with top functionaries. The LG left Jammu yesterday and will be back here on Tuesday morning when he will attend a Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) function to facilitate outgoing Corporators.

Five-year term of the JMC is expiring on November 14.

Official sources told the Excelsior that Jammu and Kashmir administration has been engaged in finalization of projects which are nearing completion and which have been planned for construction with final approval of all concerned authorities which will be launched by the Prime Minister during his day-long visit, the date for which will be finalized after completion of election process in five States including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telengana and Mizoram.

“For past some time, Jammu and Kashmir administration has been engaged in identification of several major projects, running into hundreds of crores, which are about to be completed and projects which will be launched in the Union Territory by the Prime Minister,” the sources said, adding during his visit, Modi is likely to launch large number of projects and welfare schemes for the people of the UT.

The Prime Minister had last visited Jammu and Kashmir on April 24, 2022 at Palli Panchayat in Samba district.

Apart from the administration, the BJP Jammu and Kashmir unit has also been bracing up for the visit of the Prime Minister followed by Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to Jammu and Kashmir which are also expected to take place in next couple of months or so.

BJP national president JP Nadda may also visit J&K.

“The projects and welfare schemes to be launched by the Prime Minister are very significant,” they said, adding they would have lot of impact on the economy of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister is likely to address two functions in the form of rallies-one each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions-to launch the projects.

However, Home Minister Amit Shah during his two-day visit is likely to address three to four rallies besides holding review of security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Nadda, Rajnath and Gadkari are also scheduled to hold rallies besides party and other functions during their visit.

Lok Sabha elections are likely to be held in four or five phases on four seats of Jammu and Kashmir . BJP currently holds two Lok Sabha seats-Udhampur-Doda and Jammu-Poonch since two consecutive terms of 2014 and 2019. The party has been gearing up to retain both the seats for third time and capture third seat of South Kashmir-Poonch which has large number of Pahari voters to whom the BJP wants to give Scheduled Tribe (ST) status shortly.