Two different selection processes for B.Sc Nursing

If Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE) is the only recognised authority in conducting a process of making selections for professional courses in Jammu and Kashmir and therefore, issues lists purely based on merit, how can authorities of Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) simultaneously issue a “list of its own” for B.Sc Nursing etc?There can be no takers for the pleas made and that too belatedly by the Institute, that they had made these admissions (related on their list) based on having ”already invited applications in 2019″. The trivialising the selection process like such a parallel and divergent manner for admission to the Institute’s Madre Meharban College of Nursing , Soura when the BOPEE has already selected candidates for such courses, shall lead to confusion and mess and perhaps, two batches shall be there in the SKIMS for the academic session of 2021. Why should there be a negation of regulating and centralising process in an area where the standards are set to go through the proper process of examination and merit, is beyond comprehension. It could set in motion such practice going parallel to the already recognised ways to secure admission in other professional courses like medicine and engineering etc. Besides, on comparative list, the grades or marks secured in SKIMS examination show a huge contrasts in the tests of BOPEE faced by the same candidates where only 2 ”toppers” out of 15 in the former, have gone through in the latter’s list which reveals more than it hides any. A viamedia must be found out especially in the interests of those candidates who cannot afford higher fees etc in pursuing courses in private college.