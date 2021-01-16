Problems due to NH closure

If we analyse for how many days during the last two weeks , the National Highway was operative, it would not be in total for more than three to four days. Slight rains and snowfalls make things topsy -turvy in respect of the motor worthiness of this vital link of the valley of Kashmir with outside world. Winter preparedness measures which a responsive and responsible administration should make right from the onset of autumn season being unsatisfactory, has a direct impact on maintaining of buffer stocks of essential commodities and keeping in readiness the mechanism to deal with problems arising out of closure of the National Highway. Hundreds of trucks loaded with petrol, diesel etc headed for the valley being stranded in Ramban and other areas which otherwise are prone to shooting stones and landslides must be given clearance on priority to move on, once the NH becomes use worthy.

The latest hump in the operation of the road, that of the damaged bridge at Ramban on which reportedly repair works are going on with full speed was expected to be ready in a day or two. However, in the meantime, prices of some essential commodities going up in some parts of the valley, especially in Srinagar, is a cause of concern. In winter season, price mechanism and proper regulation of availability of essential items of vegetables, fruits, medicines, milk etc assumes more importance. Slight disequilibrium in the routine and taken for granted normal situation, should not find the administration wanting in pooling necessary efforts to maintaining supplies and keeping the prices under proper regulation. It becomes the foremost duty of the Department of Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs to ensure that ration depots received replenishments and proper supply of rice, flour, sugar etc. However, we have reports that sufficient stocks are there to last at least for 3 months of essential food items including LPG supplies sufficient for more than 15 days. Therefore, attempts of any types of hoarding or black marketing of food items needed to be thwarted. Since on account of disruption of traffic movement on the National Highway, temporary shortage of mutton in certain localities in Srinagar has taken place, selling at exorbitant rates only during mornings and in late evenings, as per reports, by mutton retail shopkeepers to evade possible market checks and verifying of prices by the personnel of concerned departments, point only towards exploiting the situation which is otherwise of temporary nature and which needs to be effectively discouraged.

Since power supplies remain erratic during heavy snowfalls in the valley which add to the problems of the people, it is quite satisfying that power supply in full has now been fully restored in all the districts of Kashmir. The Lieutenant Governor himself visiting various areas to take stock of the situation especially in respect of snow clearance and restoring of affected services, is the well desired approach and for sending message to the administrative apparatus to be prompt in looking into the problems of the people. Since it is after many years that for as many as 10 days, the NH remained closed, some permanent solution to the problem has got to be found out . We do not under-estimate the hard work of the agencies looking after the NH in putting in their best to conduct repairs and removing of sledges and landslides but the most vulnerable patch – that of Ramban usually plays the spoilsport and its ”behaviour” during slight rains and snowfall in upper reaches being unspecific and un-expecting creates havoc. For that, the Government must mull over taking top experts’ views and professionals’ expertise on board for finding a lasting solution to the “over sensitive” behaviour of the NH after slight of rains , not to speak of a snow-fall. Much hyped Mughal Road seems no alternative to the current problem after having spent crores of Rupees on its repairs and renovation, is again beyond one’s comprehension.