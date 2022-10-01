Prize distribution of ‘19th UT level Ganit Vigyan Mela’ held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: Prize distribution ceremony of 19th UT level Ganit-Vigyan Mela was held at Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Ambphalla’s Bhau Rao Devras Auditorium by Bhartiya Shiksha Samiti J&K, here today.

The event was organised from September 29 to 1st of October, wherein Anil Goel Director, Board of Management J&K Bank Ltd was the chief guest, while Umesh Sharma, Deputy Secretary School Education Department J&K was the guest of honour and Kanahaya Pratap, Sangathan Mantri Vidya Bharti J&K was the main speaker on the occasion.

Samir Krishan Saproo, office secretary welcomed and introduced the chief guest and other dignitaries with the audience. 200 students (Bal Vagyanicks) of our seven Sankuls participated in the Mela under the guidance of 26 Science and Math teachers.

Kanahya Pratap highlighted the aim and objectives as well as activities of VBS in J&K and said that Vidya Bharti is running 37 recognized schools in Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh UTs in which 10000 students are studying.

The chief guest hailed the efforts of Bhartiya Shiksha Samiti by organizing such events in the UT and specially loaded the efforts of students which had come from Kishtwar, Bhaderwah, Ramban, Doda, Udhampur, Reasi, Dadwara, Mandli, Basohli and showered his blessings to the prize winners.

The students of BVM Ambphalla presented the cultural programme, while Hari Bhushan presented the vote of thanks.

In Vedic mathematics quiz: in Shishu Varg, BVM Palmar Kishtwar stood 1st, in Bal Varg: SBYBVM Dawara and BVM Reasi remained 1st and 2nd, in Kishore Varg: SBYBVM Dadwara and BVM Reasi remained 1st and 2nd respectively, while in Mathematics Models (Shishu Varg), 1st position was shared by Mohit, Manasvi and Rimisha and in Bal Varg, the 1st position were clinched by Tarun Sapolia, Vanshika and Jivitesh Kangeh jointly, besides in Kishore Varg, the 1st position was shared by Sarika Sharma, Manveer Singh and Jeevika Devi.

In Science quiz (Shishu Varg), 1st position was secured by BVM Ramban, while in Bal Varg, 1st position was clinched by BVM Bhaderwah and in Kishore Varg, 1st position was won by BVM Dadwara.

In on the spot practical (Shishu Varg), BVM Dadwara (Naney Charak) stood 1st, while Bal Varg: BVM Ramban (Abhinav) remained 1st and Kishore Varg: BVM Deshmesh Nagar (Afsana) stood 1st, whereas in paper reading science (Bal Varg), BVM Katra (Priya Bazai) remained 1st, in Kishore Varg: BVM Dadwara (Banchhi Prachika) stood first and Science models (Shishu Varg) BVMs Mandli, Ampbhalla, Ramban, Ramnagar and Hiranagar stood 1st, besides in Bal Varg, BVMs Mandli, Dadwara, Dashmesh Nagar, Ramban and Palmar remained 1st and in Kishore Varg, BVMs Dashmesh Nagar, Ambphalla, Ramban and Dadwara clinched 1st place.

Other dignitaries present on the occasion were Pradip Kumar- Member Vidya Bharti Rashtriya Karyakarini and Pramukh CSR and Archives, Ved Bhushan Sharma, president BSS J&K, Satish Mittal – vice president, Hari Bhushan- general secretary, Dhanter Singh, Additional Secretary Forests JK, Satpal Sharma, Secretary J&K Red Cross Society, Vipin, Principal DAV SSS Akhnoor, Advocate Tarun and Ashwani Mengi, besides others.