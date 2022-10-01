Vishal, Riya secure Bronze medals in National Games

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: Fencers Vishal Thapper and Riya Bakshi clinched two more Bronze medals for J&K Union Territory in ongoing 36th National Games in individual events, being organised in Gujarat, today.

The fencing team has added three Bronze medals in its kitty so far.

Yesterday, on the first day of the fencing competition, the J & K women fencing team won first medal for the Union Territory. Vishal Thapar, an experienced international medallist won first bronze medal in men’s sabre category, wherein he was defeated by Gisho Nidhi of Timil Nadu by 15-9 in the semi-finals.

Riya Bakshi won the second bronze in foil category in the semifinals, wherein she was defeated by Radhika Awati of Kerala by margin of 15-3 and another international medallist, Shreya Gupta secured 6th place in the women’s sabre category. She was defeated by Jagmeet Kour from Punjab in quarterfinals.

Secretary Sports Council, Nuzhut Gul and office bearers of Fencing Association congratulated the fencing team and their coaches who accompanied the team for winning medals in the championship and expressed hope that teams from other games shall also toil for winning medals for J&K in this edition of National Games.