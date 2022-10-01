Maanay lifts men singles; Iknoor wins women singles, jr title

45th District TT C’ ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: Maanay Mansotra defeated Pratham Raina by 3-2 in the finals of the men’s singles, whereas Iknoor Kaur emerged winner in women’s final by defeating Mishti Aggarwal by 3 games to nil and lifted titles in the 45th District Jammu Table Tennis Championship, organised at Indoor Sports Complex MA Stadium, here today.

The men’s final was a close contest with both the players giving all they had but Maanay Mansotra closing on the final in style to take the match and championship by 3-1. Earlier, in the men’s semifinals Pratham held his nerve against Ritvik and finally went on to win by 3-1. In the other semifinals, Maanay defeated Ritvik Gupta by 3-1.

The chief guest on the occasion was Kulbir Handa, (SP City), who witnessed the final match and distributed prizes amongst the winners. The chief guest also congratulated the organisers for a successful tournament and hailed the sportsman spirit and the efforts put in by the participants.

The guest of honour for the event was Rajeev Sharma, president J&K Hockey Association and member J&K Sports Council.

The tournament was organised by J&K Table Tennis Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council under the initiative “My Youth My Pride.”

In Hops boys final (Under-11), Samar beat Ahaan by 3-1, in cadet boys final, Ritvik defeated Gourav by 3-0, in cadet girls final, Nitya trounced Yasha by 3-0, in sub-junior boys final, Ritvik got better of Rudraksh by 3-1, in junior girls final (Under-17), Iknoor beat Aarya by 3-1, in junior (Under 17) boys final, Pratham defeated Ritvik by 3-1, in men’s final, Maanay Mansotra beat Pratham Raina by 3-2, in women’s final, Iknoor defeated Mishti by 3-1 and in veteran men’s final, Amit trounced Jeet Raj Kalsi by 3-1.

Prominent persons including Satbir Singh, Rajan Sharma, IP Singh, Satish Gupta, Ajay Sharma, Ashok Singh (Divisional Sports Officer) and many others were present during the event.