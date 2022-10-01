Maanay lifts men singles; Iknoor wins women singles, jr title

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Winners of Table Tennis Championship displaying trophies while posing with Kulbir Handa (SP City) and others at MA Stadium on Saturday.
45th District TT C’ ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1:  Maanay Mansotra defeated Pratham Raina by 3-2 in the finals of the men’s singles, whereas Iknoor Kaur emerged winner in women’s final by defeating Mishti Aggarwal by 3 games to nil and lifted titles in the 45th District Jammu Table Tennis Championship, organised at Indoor Sports Complex MA Stadium, here today.
The men’s final was a close contest with both the players giving all they had but Maanay Mansotra closing on the final in style to take the match and championship by 3-1. Earlier, in the men’s semifinals Pratham held his nerve against Ritvik and finally went on to win by 3-1. In the other semifinals, Maanay defeated Ritvik Gupta by 3-1.
The chief guest on the occasion was Kulbir Handa, (SP City), who witnessed the final match and distributed prizes amongst the winners. The chief guest also congratulated the organisers for a successful tournament and hailed the sportsman spirit and the efforts put in by the participants.
The guest of honour for the event was Rajeev Sharma, president J&K Hockey Association and member J&K Sports Council.
The tournament was organised by J&K Table Tennis Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council under the initiative “My Youth My Pride.”
In Hops boys final (Under-11), Samar beat Ahaan by 3-1, in cadet boys final, Ritvik defeated Gourav by 3-0, in cadet girls final, Nitya trounced Yasha by 3-0, in sub-junior boys final, Ritvik got better of Rudraksh by 3-1, in junior girls final (Under-17), Iknoor beat Aarya by 3-1, in junior (Under 17) boys final, Pratham defeated Ritvik by 3-1, in men’s final, Maanay Mansotra beat Pratham Raina by 3-2, in women’s final, Iknoor defeated Mishti by 3-1 and in veteran men’s final, Amit trounced Jeet Raj Kalsi by 3-1.
Prominent persons including Satbir Singh, Rajan Sharma, IP Singh, Satish Gupta, Ajay Sharma, Ashok Singh (Divisional Sports Officer) and many others were present during the event.

