Priyanka Chopra ends Diwali celebrations with stunning boho-chic attire

Los Angeles [US], Nov 7: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas had an “epic end” to this year’s Diwali celebrations at YouTube sensation Lilly Singh’s Diwali party called Love and Light.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Fashion’ star posted pictures and videos from the party in which she looked stunning, dressed in an orange-and-green ethnic outfit, giving boho-chic and retro vibes.

She added the caption, “What makes Lilly SINGH the perfect host and dost? She’s a fellow PUNJABI. What an epic end to this year’s Diwali celebrations! Thank you @lilly for such an amazing evening!”

Priyanka’s husband and singer Nick Jonas dropped a heart eyes emoticon in the comments section.

“Patakha,” actor Huma Qureshi commented.

Actor Kal Penn, who was also at the same party, shared a fire emoticon in the comments section.

Earlier, Priyanka had also shared pictures of Diwali celebrations at her new LA home with Nick and glimpses from a pre-Diwali bash hosted by actor Mindy Kaling.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is working on the Russo Brothers’ show ‘Citadel’. (Agencies)