Principal Secretary to LG visits Ramban

Surveys sites for augmenting capacity for Shri Amarnath ji Yatris

RAMBAN: Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, Nitishwar Kumar, today visited Ramban to inspect the sites for enhancing accommodation and holding facilities in the district for the pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Raghav Langer; Inspector General CRPF, Padmakar Ranpise; Additional CEO, SASB, Anup Soni; Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat-Ul Islam; ADC, Harbans Lal; ASP Ramban, Rajni Sharma and ACR, Dhirendra Sharma accompanied the Principal Secretary.

During his visit, the Principal Secretary inspected various sites identified by the District Administration for increasing the holding capacity of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra which is scheduled to begin from June 28.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner to ensure the creation of adequate facilities along the National Highway for holding of pilgrims, and ensuring their hassle-free movement to the Holy Cave.

The Principal Secretary also issued directions for immediate formulation of site plans at identified sites for providing boarding and lodging facilities to Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrims, besides ensuring security provisions. He also asked the District Administration to finalize langar sites and locations for setting up of toilet units on the National Highway under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The Principal Secretary was informed that around 10 locations have been identified at Dhalwas, Peerah, Chanderkote, Marog, Seri, Digdole, Magarkote, Ramsoo and Gund Adelkote for SBM toilet units.

The Principal Secretary directed the Deputy Commissioner to take all contingent measures to hold yatris in anticipation of inclement weather and adverse MeT advisories which result in closure of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.