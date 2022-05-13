President Municipal Committee Awantipora arrested while accepting ₹1000 bribe

SRINAGAR, May 13: ACB traps and arrests Bilal Ahmed Bhat, President Municipal Committee, Awantipora for demanding and accepting the bribe of ₹1000 for processing the bills

Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging therein that Bilal Ahmed Bhat, President Municipal Committee, Awantipora is demanding ₹1000 for processing the bills of the complainant. The complainant mentioned in his complaint that the accused used to demand commission @5% for processing of the bills.

The complainants alleged that he is an owner of IT firm. He was allotted a tender year back. The accused was demanding 5% of the total bill (₹20,650) for the renewal of the existing contract for the year 2022.

Since the contents of the complaint disclose demand of bribe by alleged accused Bilal Ahmed Bhat, President Municipal committee, Awantipora. Consequently, case FIR No. 09/2022 was registered in P/S ACB Anantnag and investigation taken-up.

During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted. The team caught red handed Bilal Ahmed Bhat, President Municipal committee, Awantipora for demanding and accepting ₹1000 i.e, 5% of ₹20,650 for processing the bills of the complainant. He was arrested on the spot by the ACB team, the bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses.

Further investigations are going on.