Preserving and Promoting Dogra Heritage

C M Sharma

Eighteenth of April was celebrated as the World Heritage Day. This was the day, when Jammuites too, like the conscious and vibrant communities and ethnicity groups all across the world, must have scratched their heads to remember and recollect the monuments and objects, culture and traditions that they have inherited or are in the process of being created that could to be passed on to the succeeding generations representing the heart and soul of the Dogras.

Ask any common man in the streets of Jammu about the heritage sites of the area and in all likelihood the curt reply will be Bawe Wali Mata at Bahu Fort, Raghunath Mandir and Raghunath Bazar, Mubarak Mandi and Akhnoor Fort. On asking once more, a couple of more places like the Buddhist archeological sites at Ambaran, Pir Kho or Jamwant Gufa, Ranbir Canal and a couple of more places may be added to the list. The search almost ends here.

The fact remains, Covid or no-Covid, the pilgrim tourists to world famous shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji at Katra, generally do not know any other place in the vicinity or in Jammu province worth consideration for spending a few hours.

Here in Jammu, the official machinery is mainly stuck-up with the lone 200 year old Mubarak Mandi Palace Complex built by the Dogra Maharajas. Despite of the restoration work under process as a State Heritage Site for the last several decades, the completion of work is nowhere in sight and is frequently marred by hurdles created by different interest groups including those who would silently want this invaluable heritage to fall apart anyway as for them it is either an attractive “real estate” or at a different level a symbol of “detested” Dogra rule.

The Complex narrates a typical tale of callousness and neglect received by this outstanding heritage of Jammu from various Governments after independence. Several Government offices and courts were accommodated in the palace since 1947, but even then there were 36 reported incidents of fire causing extensive damage in the complex. Earthquakes in 1980 and 2005 compounded the damage.

Of course, comparatively new buildings, Hari Niwas Palace and Amar Palace are functional, but these only are a shadow of the real Dogra culture and pride.

The forts of Lakhanpur, Bhadu, Basohli, Mankot, Mahorgarh, Bhupnergarh, Dergarh, Samba, Jasmergarh (Hiranagar), Jasrota, Akhnoor, Bahu, Jaganoo, Ramnagar, Chenani, and Bhimgarh to name a few in Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur and Reasi districts and many others in other districts dot the landscape of Shivallik and Pir Panchal hills, once controlled by Rajput warriors and different clans for centuries. However, the Governments, the marauding invaders and the warring kingdoms alone have not been responsible for conversion of most of these heritage structures into ruins, but the climate and common citizens too continue to be so. Still, the National Mission on Monuments and Antiquities (NMMA) seems to be sounding a somewhat positive note by saying that although many of these elegant historical structures may have lost their temporal relevance due to various political and social reasons, but the religious sanctity attached to the Hindu deities housed in the temples therein has resulted in the continued importance of these forts and palaces for the local populace.

But that isn’t enough! The present day governments must see that these heritage monuments are revived and conserved for tourism promotion and employment generation. It would be appreciated if instead of housing government offices, police stations and jails these forts and palaces are appropriately restored and converted into repository of traditional art, craft, culture, history, military might of the times, books, manuscripts and the rare documents of the ‘yore’ and brought on to the national and international tourist map. Tourism circuits with multiple attractions can be evolved keeping these heritage sites in view.

It may not be an exaggeration to say that the Dogras have not lagged behind other ethnicities in any field; be it valour, arts, crafts, music, drama, literature, science, philosophy, culture, etc., but they are second to none in forgetting their own heroes and symbols of pride and reverence and projecting them before the world as one of them and their own.

It is tragic to see the pathetic status of recognition accorded by the people to the icons who have brought fame and honour to Jammu. There is not a single gallery or institution worthy of the name in honour of Kundan Lal Saigal (11 April, 1904 to18 January, 1947) or Om Prakash Bakshi (19 December, 1919 to 21 February, 1998), the renowned Indian film artists of the Twentieth Century who were born and spent their initial years of childhood and teens in Jammu learning and performing music, acting in stage plays and in religious congregations, Ram Lilas, etc. at the then famous Dewan Mandir Natak Samaj Jammu. Presently, there is not a single memorial for the great philanthropist, Father of Indian Pharmacology and first scientist from Jammu Col. R.N. Chopra who donated his nursing home in Jammu to the Govt. of Jammu & Kashmir.

Jammu has produced a number of decorated Army Generals and war heroes also. It has war memorials and Balidan Stambh. At the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad people can sign up for a guided tour of the studio and even get an opportunity to have a picture with their favorite film stars. Why can’t Jammu establish the culture to take the visitors for such guided visits to war memorials and border posts like Suchetgarh (possible in peace times) and create an opportunity for them to have pictures with the veteran Generals and decorated war heroes? After all, their sacrifice and contribution to the nation is also our heritage!

The ideally located Kala Kendra which could be used as an effective tourist reception centre for the visitors to Jammu from the north, east, west or south is languishing for one reason or the other and if left in its present state will attain the status of ‘heritage building’ soon demanding funds for preservation!

Surfing through the internet may take the reader to the article ‘Top Reasons that make Rajasthan so Popular among Tourists’ by Erco Travels Pvt. Ltd. It is mentioned in the article that Rajasthan has the largest number of forts, palaces and havelis built by Mughal and Rajput rulers in India some of which date back to twelfth century. Many of these have been deemed the status of UNESCO World heritage sites due to their impressive architecture and historical significance. Jammu too has no dearth of such sites, but these need to be sincerely and diligently improved and projected at every level. Why not have a mini-railway track for families and the kids at designated spots on the left bank of Ranbir Canal as in the NTR Gardens, Hyderabad to indulge in recreational activities. The visitors can have the time of their life. The Canal which is the heritage of Jammu will get beautified and protected in the process besides generating revenue for the Government.

The article mentions the bustling ethnic street market, Hathi Pol bazaar, Johari bazaar, Tripolia bazaar and Sadar bazaar of Rajasthan as another reason that makes it popular among tourists of all sorts by offering souvenirs and other traditional items for purchase. Jammu has the specialized traditional Jain Bazar, Rajinder Bazar, Veer Marg, Raghunath Bazar, Gumat Bazar and now the Gandhi Nagar Markets too capable of attracting tourists. Jammu can become the principal collection centre and sale outlet for all traditional crafts and art works, edible, non-edible and aromatic agricultural, horticultural and forest produce of Kashmir and all districts of Jammu region, but the shopkeepers and business community have to be regularly sensitized and updated through different means like conducted tours to places like Hyderabad, Udaipur, Jaipur, etc. for interactions and learnings on the market trends, demands, value addition, etc.

The fairs and festivals of Rajasthan have intelligently preserved the culture and traditions which leave everyone buoyed with their vibrancy. Special festival packages are being offered as part of Rajasthan tours India. The International Kite Festival, Holi Festival, Urs festival and Magnetic field festival hosted in Rajasthan witness a major influx of tourists. Jammu too will have to up-scale the Jhiri Mela, Baba Chamliyal Mela, Pat Mela, Baba Sidh Goria Mela, Budha Amarnath Yatra, Kailash Yatra and Machel Mata Yatra, etc. to give necessary exposure to its culture and heritage.

Most of the tourists go to Rajasthan for desert safaris organized by expert tour operators in India consisting of camel rides, overnight stay at the desert tents, campfires and cultural shows which give a complete desert experience to the travelers. Jammu has the scope to develop at least the minimum required infrastructure for such safaris on the Jammu-Sidhra-Bajalta-Surinsar lake-Mansar lake-Purmandal route, etc. Campfires, overnight stays on Tawi Banks or Chenab Banks in Akhnoor area and organization of cultural shows can promote the indigenous culture through tourism.

Just like the wildlife sanctuaries in Rajasthan are housing many endangered birds and animals Jammu too has smaller but rich natural parks and sanctuaries like Surinsar-Mansar Wildlife Sanctuary, Ramnagar National Park, Nandini Wildlife Sanctuary and Jasrota Wildlife Sanctuary are some of the worth seeing wildlife parks and sanctuaries nearer to Jammu city. High Altitude National Park at Kishtwar is another such tourist spot. These nature parks offer an unmatched experience to wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers. The exotic flora and fauna found in these sanctuaries sets the perfect environment for hiking and nature walks. All these can be given appropriate publicity for visit by the tourists and interested visitors at appropriate seasons and time.

The delectable cuisine of Jammu has earned itself a special place in the hearts of many people around the world. Dogra cuisine like traditional aromatic Basmati rice of R.S.Pura and surrounding areas and Rajmash of Bhaderwah and surrounding areas with Desi Ghee and Anardana Chutney (sauce), Kaladi-Kulcha, saffron flavoured dishes, sarson da saag and makki ki roti,Gol Gappe of Ramnagar, etc. are famous for their flavors that entice anyone and everyone. On this occasion, it shall be appropriate to recall the contribution of the then Agriculture Minister Sh. Ghulam Hasan Mir, Principal Secretary Late Mohd. Iqbal Khandey and Director Agriculture Jammu Ajay Khajuria during 2010-2014 in creating an enabling environment for technocrats of Agriculture Department to initiate revival activities for opening the avenues to export traditional basmati rice of R.S. Pura, Jammu besides promotion of traditional edible resources of Jammu like Rajmash and other organic products.

The University of Massachusetts, Amherst Campus, Center for Heritage and Society (UMassAmherst) defines ‘Heritage’ as the full range of our inherited traditions, monuments, objects, and culture. Most important, it is the range of contemporary activities, meanings, and behaviors that we draw from them. It says, “Heritage includes, but is much more than preserving, excavating, displaying, or restoring a collection of old things. It is both tangible and intangible, in the sense that ideas and memories–of songs, recipes, language, dances, and many other elements of “who we are and how we identify ourselves” are as important as historical buildings and archaeological sites.

There is a need to preserve and promote our heritage by learning from all who matter how to do it. There is a need to move forward with proper plan of action and positive mindset, keeping also in mind the COVID19 guidelines for health and safety under the present circumstances!

(The author is former Dy. Director of Agriculture, Jammu)

