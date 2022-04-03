Premature retirement

Those employees who were not ”true to their salt ” and betrayed the trust of those who contributed to the public exchequer to pay their salaries, perks and provide other pecuniary benefits, deserved not only to be sacked outright from their Government jobs but legal action too initiated against them. That would send signals, loud and clear, that having any sort of link with terror activities or any anti national and subversive activities, directly or indirectly, while being in Government service would never be allowed on legal, moral, ethical or any other ground. A Government official means the arm and the mode of Government’s policy implementation, of governance, interpreting policies and programmes and holding even sensitive and most trusted assignments and if there is any black sheep found camouflaging as a normal faithful employee, it must be dealt with sternly.

Taking such measures to logical ends, the UT Government, after sacking 5 more employees has now prematurely retired five Government officials including three Executive Officers and two Senior Town Planners. Such moves of the Government to fight militancy and related violence by putting suspected employees first on radar of the security intelligence followed by gathering sustainable and credible evidence and properly following a multi layer pruning system and terminating involved employees is to weed out undesirable elements from within who somehow reach up to getting Government employment as a cover or those who later get ”prompted” to prefer to be working against the public interest. A Government employee means a person of impeccable integrity, honesty, trust, faith, service of the public and being faithful to one’s salt.