Power shutdown

JAMMU: In order to carry out various upgradation/repair works, the power supply to Gajansoo, Galwade, Lale Ki Kile, Kripalpur, Budhu Chowk and their adjoining areas shall remain affected on May 05 and 10 from 10 am to 02 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Dream City, Majahan Mohalla, Barnal and adjoining areas shall remain affected on May 05, 09, 11 and 13 from 10 am to 02 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Chinore and its adjoining areas shall remain affected on May 06 and 08 from 10 am to 02 pm.

Meanwhile, the power supply to Vikas Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar and their adjoining areas shall remain affected on May 06 and 08 from 10 am to 02 pm.

Similarly, MES, Malpur, Dummy, Sua No-1, Gref Rajpura, Garkhal and their adjoining areas shall remain affected on May 05 from 09 am to 01 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Industrial area Bari-Brahmana and its adjoining areas shall remain affected on May 05 and 06 from 09 am to 11 am.

Meanwhile, the power supply to SIDCO Industrial Area, Seora, Kanal, Greater Kailash, PHE Company Bagh, Canal, Jewel, Priya Darshani Lane, Top Paloura, Part of Top Paloura, Part of Muthi, Barnai, Neter Kothe, Paloura BSF, MES Domana, PHE Muthi, MES Janipur, Thatri, Lehan, Palwan, Sunjal, GREFF, Sua NO. 1, Ghadkhal, Manyal Brahmana and adjoining areas shall remain affected on May 05 from 09 am to 01 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Jahjjar Kotli, Dansal, Jindhrah, Battal Manwal, Surinsar, Kishenpur, Mansar and adjoining areas shall remain affected on May 05 from 10 am to 03 pm.