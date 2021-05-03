Power shutdown

JAMMU: To execute branch cutting work, the power supply to Akhnoor Road, Bharat Nagar, Kamla Palace, Poonch House, Part of Talab Tillo and their adjoining areas shall remain affected on May 04 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, for erection of 9 mts PCC Pole in 11 KV Line and Line Crossing, the power supply to Babliana and its adjoining areas shall remain affected on May 04 and 06 from 9 am to 1 pm.

Meanwhile, to carry out branch cutting under the corridor of 66 KV Pathankot Katua line and routine maintenance of 1×10 MVA 66/11 KV Receiving Station Hatlimorh, the power supply to CTM-I, CTM-II, DC Office, Police Lines, MES, Bhagwati Nagar, Partap Nagar and adjoining areas shall remain affected on May 04 from 8 am to 2 pm.