Portals of Kedarnath temple to be closed on Oct 29, Badrinath on Nov 17

GOPESHWAR:The portals of the Kedarnath temple will be closed for devotees on October 29 and those of Badrinath on November 17.

The dates for the closure of the two famous Himalayan shrines were announced at a special ceremony held at Badrinath on Tuesday.

The gates of Kedarnath will be closed at 6 am on the occasion of Bhratri Dwitiya on October 29, while those of Badrinath at 05.13 pm on November 17, Badrinath-Kedarnath Mandir Samiti CEO B D Singh said.

The gates of four Himalayan temples of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri in Uttarakhand are closed every year during winter because of heavy snowfall in the region.

They are reopened in April-May. (agencies)