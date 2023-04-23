Poonch | Shri Buddha Amarnath Yatra Likely From Aug 18 To 27

Jammu, Apr 23: The pilgrimage to Shri Buddha Amarnath Yatra this year is likely to begin from August 18 and conclude on August 27 in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Official sources on Sunday said that the first batch of Shri Buddha Amarnath Yatra is expected to leave Jammu for Poonch on August 18.

They said that formal Bhoomi Pujan for the yatra will be performed on August 17 and the yatra will continue till August 27.

Bajrang Dal in collaboration with the administration has been organizing the yatra since 2005 and involved 50,000 workers from across the country in response to terrorists plotting to disrupt the yatra. (Agencies)