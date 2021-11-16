Political rebuttal should be based on facts, not emotions: Dr Jitendra

Chug takes dig at dynastic parties in WC meet

Avtar Bhat

SAMBA, Nov 16: While Union Minister in PMO with independent charge of Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh today asked his partymen that any political rebuttal given by them should be based on facts and figures and not emotional rhetoric, the BJP national general secretary and incharge J&K and Ladakh UTs, Tarun Chug lambasted the dynastic parties of looting the resources of UT over decades.

The two leaders were addressing the BJP Working Committee meeting held at Raya near here today.

Dr Jitendra Singh, while addressing the meeting said emotions are no substitute to facts and figures in this evidence based era, hence every political rebuttal of party men should be based on facts and figures.

He suggested the party that in the 75th year of independence, 75 awareness camps be organised to aware the activists about the 75 development works taken up by the Government for the welfare of the people and progress of the UT.

Making a reference to a recent report about the bad condition of a road in Doda district, Dr Jitendra Singh said that for the last 70 years the MPs and MLAs elected from Doda were either of Congress or National Conference (NC) and they remained as important and influential Ministers both at the Centre and in the State. But they failed to provide attention for the development of the area.

He said it was the BJP led Government which started Khellani-Khalota via Humble up to Sudh Mahadev Highway and work is going on this project.

Dr Jitendra Singh said starting from Lakhanpur up to remote corner of Ladakh, the BJP has countless projects of development to highlight. He urged the party men that they should give evidence based rebuttals after getting themselves fully acquainted with the developmental process in the UT.

He, while criticizing the opposition who ruled the State for last 70 years said there were no Degree Colleges in Marmat and Kastigarh which were sanctioned by BJP Government for the people of this remote belt and still these parties are misleading the masses that no development has taken place in erstwhile Doda district. He said BJP Government takes credit of sanctioning Women College in Doda and multi crore road projects have been sanctioned through NHIDCL.

He said Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has created a system during last seven years in the country and under his leadership the Government is able to handle any crisis at any time. India stands first nation in the world which waged a successful war against dreaded COVID pandemic and world acknowledged the leadership of Modi, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said Modi has also proved capacity of taking hard decisions and he is himself monitoring these decisions to be implemented. He said Modi led the nation from pessimism to optimism.

BJP national general secretary, Tarun Chug while turning tables on dynastic parties like Congress, NC and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said they looted the resources of the erstwhile State during their rule in last seven decades and left the people in lurch.

He said the leaders of NC and PDP are still spilling venom. Abdullah, Mufti and Gandhi families which ruled the J&K over decades looted the entire funds as there is no development visible on ground. “They failed to promote the tourism in the erstwhile State though it has a lot of potential for the same”, he added.

He accused these parties of handing over AK-47 and stones to youth and when they were asked to provide the account of the funds granted by Centre during last 70 years they start advocating for China and Pakistan to hoodwink the public opinion.

Chug maintained that BJP Government led by Narendra Modi is committed to development of J&K as well as Ladakh on the PM’s Mantra Sabka Saath , Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas and BJP is committed to it. He said Modi Government has taken a resolve to make Khushal J&K and take it on the path of development and progress.

He said that the faith of people of J&K has been redoubled in Modi Government with the recent visit of Home Minster, Amit Shah.

During the Working Committee meeting, the party also adopted the political and security related resolutions after threadbare discussions.

Addressing the Working Committee meeting, BJP J&K president Ravinder Raina said party will win 50 seats in the coming Assembly elections and form the next Government in the UT. He urged the party men to make a firm resolve in this regard and work in this connection from today.

Raina complimented party activists for their dedicated efforts in making BJP as a reckoning force. He also complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for effective management of COVID-19 and the emergence of India as world leader in coming out of troubled times. He said that on August 5, 2019 historic decision was taken by Modi Government to end the 70 years long injustice to various communities like refugees, Gujjars, Bakkerwals, Valmikis, Gorkhas etc. He said that earlier the Jammu region had to struggle for every basic need but now in Modi led Government, the region has witnessed unprecedented development in form of AIIMS, Medical Colleges and other numerous achievements.

Raina stressed that recruitment process for youth employment and all the development works were still going on in the COVID marred period, which speaks of the commitment of Modi Government for the development of J&K.

BJP former president Ashok Khajuria, former Dy. CM Kavinder Gupta and other senior leaders also attended the meet.

BJP national secretary, Dr. Narinder Singh informed the party activists on India’s achievements under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan. He said that Narendra Modi brought major reforms in whole working system of administration by promoting technology and other innovative measures to provide direct benefits to the intended population.

MP Jugal Kishore Sharma said that PM Modi led Government not only managed the COVID Pandemic but also took the essential steps to benefit the common people rolling out multiple public welfare schemes.

Ashish Sood spoke on party activities among the masses and shared strategies for the same. He laid emphasis on importance of Working Committee meet and said as all the senior BJP leaders attending the meeting, they have to take messages from this meeting to the ground activist.

Dr. Nirmal Singh presented the resolution on security scenario. He also said that Pakistan is responsible for restlessness in J&K. Pakistan’s actions gave rise to terrorism and separatism in the peaceful atmosphere. He said that no previous Government or any leader had guts or willingness to take the risk to take hard decisions but PM Modi and Amit Shah annulled Article 370 to lead the J&K on path of peace and progress.

Ashok Koul discussed the organizational matters to strengthen the party in all Mandals up to booths. He provided the details of forthcoming party programmes and asked all the leaders to ensure party programmes with involvement of ground activists.

Former Minister Sat Sharma also spoke on the occasion. Chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi presented the draft of political resolution for discussion.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, Sat Sharma and Dr. Darakshana Andrabi seconded the resolution.

General Secretary Dr. Devinder Manyal conducted the proceedings of meeting, Headquarter Incharge, Priya Sethi read the note to pay tributes to all the party leaders and others who lost their lives in recent months. Welcome address was given by district president Amar Singh.