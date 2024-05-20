Police Verification, FIR Culture Won’t Exist During My Term: Sajad Lone

Srinagar, May 20: People’s Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone Monday said that it will erase the concept of lodging FIR’s and police verification culture if voted to power.

Lone said this during the sidelines after casting his vote.

“If voted to power, I promise to erase the FIR and police verification culture that is affecting our youth,” he said adding that the issue was one of the main motives of PC.

On asking about the massive turn out at many places in Kupwara and Baramulla, Lone said people have been voting here from very beginning.

“We have 12 constituencies in the area and it is always good to see people voting in huge number, he said. (KNO)