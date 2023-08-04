Police Seize Bike After A Minor Girl’s Dangerous Stunts Video Went Viral On Social Media

SRINAGAR, Aug 4: Traffic Police on Friday took action under relevant sections of Motor vehicle Act after a video went viral on social media showing a girl doing dangerous bike stunts in Srinagar.

Police also seized the bike of the girl.

The video showed a minor girl performing a dangerous stunt on a Royal Enfield bike on a road in Srinagar.

The girl was called by the traffic police and she was counseled by the Superintendent of Traffic Police.

“Action taken under relevant sections of MV Act. Violator also counseled not to repeat such acts,” Traffic Srinagar city tweeted.

Officials said the girl apologized for her action.

After the video went viral, the girl got a call from the Traffic police office and she was asked to report there.

The girl told the police that she uploaded the video two or three days before and after getting a call she deleted it. (Agencies)