Police needs society’s support to eradicate drug menace: Senior J&K cop

JAMMU, June 25: A senior Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police officer on Saturday sought the support of every section of society to eradicate drug menace and protect the youth.

Addressing an event here to mark the World Drug Day — observed annually on June 26 — Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said drug abuse is one of the most dangerous and threatening challenges before humanity.

“Neither police nor society alone can face this menacing challenge which is destroying our younger generation,” Singh said at the event organised by Team Jammu, a non-political organisation, while emphasising on the need for a joint fight by police and society.

He exhorted the society to remain vigilant against drug mafia and inform police as soon as possible in case of spotting any suspicious activities.

“Your support is must to eradicate this menace from the roots,” the ADGP said.

The officer asked Team Jammu to intensify its efforts as drug abuse was “increasing at a threatening and dangerous level in Jammu”.

Some victims of drug abuse, whose identities were kept secret, also spoke on the occasion and shared their pain and agony due to the addiction and their experience in rehabilitation centres.

Chairman, Team Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal asserted that the drug mafia has to be dealt with iron hands to save the younger generation.

Members of Jammu and Kashmir Tawi Trekkers, NGO Samvedna, volunteers of Parvivartan Foundation, Jammu, noted Dogri writers, artists, singers, musicians and NCC cadets also participated in the programme. (Agencies)