Police file chargesheet against five persons in Budgam soldier’s abduction, killing case

Srinagar, Nov 7: Police on Monday said that they have produced chargesheet against five persons including three slain LeT terrorists in the abduction and killing of an army soldier in Budgam.

Quoting a police statement, that the police produced the chargesheet in the abduction and murder case of Mohammad Sameer Malla, a resident of Lokipora Khag in Budgam.

Police said that the accused include Athar Illahi Sheikh, an OGW of LeT who is presently lodged in Kot Bilawal Jail, slain LeT commander Mohammad Yousuf Dar alias Kantroo, slain LeT terrorist Faisal Hafeez Dar, slain LeT terrorist Hilal Ahmad Sheikh alias Hanzullah, and foreign LeT terrorist Ghazi Bhai (with aliases Pathan Bhai and Usman Bhai), who is at large.

“During investigation and collection of evidences in the case , offences under section 364, 302,392, 201,149IPC,16,18,19,20,38,39 ULA(P) Act were established against the above five accused and the chargesheet to this effect was produced before Hon’ble Court after obtaining the sanction from the competent authority,” the police statement said.

Malla, who was a soldier working with army’s 05 JAKLI, disappeared on March 07 near his home when he was on leave and three days later his dead body was found buried in a ditch in Labran village of Khag.

“Accordingly a formal Case FIR number 09/2022 U/S 364, 302 IPC was registered in Police Station Khag and investigation was taken up,” the police said.

The statement said that during the course of investigation one OGW Ather Illahi Sheikh was apprehended who upon questioning admitted that he along with other four accused terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toibya abducted Mohammad Sameer Malla on 7th March.

“They tortured him which resulted in death of Mohammad Sameer Malla in an orchard of Labran village and buried the dead body of the victim in a ditch in nearby field,” it said.

Accordingly, Ather Illahi Sheikh was arrested.

“During investigation and searches, three militants involved in the said crime got killed in anti militant operation in Village Malwa Kunzar on 21/22 April 2022 whileas one accused serial number 05 Ghazi Bhai alias Pathan Pakistan origin terrorist is still at large,” the police said.

“Pertinent to mention that expert opinions were to be obtained from CFSL Chandhigarh due to which producing chargesheet got little bit delay,” the statement read. (Agencies)