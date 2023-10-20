Police Book 3 Notorious Drug Smugglers Under PIT NDPS Act In J&K’s Baramulla

SRINAGAR, Oct 20: Police on Friday booked three wanted notorious drug smugglers under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The three most wanted notorious drug smugglers, Musadiq Afzal Masoodi, alias Vicky, a resident of Pampore Pulwama, Mohammad Shafi Hajam of Wanigam Bala, and Ghulam Hassan Ganie of Trikanjan Boniyar, have been booked under the PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority, police said in a statement.

The booked drug smugglers have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-balwal Jammu.

Police said many cases have been registered against these drug smugglers, who were involved in promoting drug abuse by supplying drugs to local youth in Baramulla, Uri, Pattan Boniyar, and other areas of District Baramulla.

Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their activities and were again involved in promoting drug abuse by supplying drugs to local youth, they said. (Agencies)